WWE News: Becky Lynch Sends Ronda Rousey a Message, Synopsis For Ride Along, Ascension Want in Survivor Series Match
November 9, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE posted video of Becky Lynch sending a message to Ronda Rousey from the live event in Nottingham, England earlier this week. You can see the video below:
– WWE has revealed the synopsis for the WWE Ride Along season finale, which airs on Monday after Raw:
“Edge and Christian are back and on the road again, while The Riott Squad face their greatest fears to date with Liv Morgan behind the wheel!”
– The Ascension appear in a new WWE video arguing for a spot in the Survivor Series Tag Team elimination match for Team Raw:
#TheAscension @KonnorWWE & @ViktorRiseWWE think it’s about time they get noticed…and #SurvivorSeries is the perfect place for it! #WWEBologna pic.twitter.com/a3M1i9k7Ia
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2018