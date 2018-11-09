WWE News: Becky Lynch Sends Ronda Rousey a Message, Synopsis For Ride Along, Ascension Want in Survivor Series Match

– WWE posted video of Becky Lynch sending a message to Ronda Rousey from the live event in Nottingham, England earlier this week. You can see the video below:

– WWE has revealed the synopsis for the WWE Ride Along season finale, which airs on Monday after Raw:

“Edge and Christian are back and on the road again, while The Riott Squad face their greatest fears to date with Liv Morgan behind the wheel!”

– The Ascension appear in a new WWE video arguing for a spot in the Survivor Series Tag Team elimination match for Team Raw: