WWE News: Behind the Scenes Vlog for Crown Jewel, Top 10 NXT Moments, Unseen Footage of Yokozuna’s Debut as The Great Kokina
November 7, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE released another vlog for Crown Jewel, showing some behind-the-scenes footage of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, and more at the event:
– WWE Top 10 showcased last night’s Top 10 NXT Moments:
– The WWE Vault revealed previously unseen footage of the late Yokozuna making his WWE debut as The Great Kokina. You can view that footage below: