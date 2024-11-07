wrestling / News

WWE News: Behind the Scenes Vlog for Crown Jewel, Top 10 NXT Moments, Unseen Footage of Yokozuna’s Debut as The Great Kokina

November 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released another vlog for Crown Jewel, showing some behind-the-scenes footage of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, and more at the event:

– WWE Top 10 showcased last night’s Top 10 NXT Moments:

– The WWE Vault revealed previously unseen footage of the late Yokozuna making his WWE debut as The Great Kokina. You can view that footage below:

