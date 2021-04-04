wrestling / News
WWE News: Bianca Belair Set to Appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Edge & Mick Foley Look Back at WrestleMania 22 Match in Untold Preview Clip
– WWE Superstar Bianca Belair promoted her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is slated for tomorrow (April 4) on NBC. Belair will be appearing ahead of her SmackDown women’s title match against champion Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37.
The match will take place on Saturday, April 10 on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37. You can check out Belair’s tweet on her appearance below.
I will be on The Kelly Clarkson Show TOMORROW!!!#KellyClarksonShow https://t.co/5a1IMbUoCa
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) April 4, 2021
– WWE has released a new sneak peek for the Untold: Edge vs. Foley – WrestleMania 22 special, where Edge speaks about his quest for recognition and Foley on his search for redemption for their match at the event. The special is now available on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. You can view that preview clip below.
