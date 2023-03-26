– WWE NXT talent Boa made his in-ring return at last night’s NXT show in Sanford, Florida. Boa appeared in the Sanford Rumble match for a future NXT Championship Match. Boa has been out of action for over a year. Andre Chase won the Rumble match. You can see photos of Bo’s return below:

The #NXTSanford Rumble! The winner gets a future NXT Championship match! A highlight was the appearance of the long-absent @Bigboawwe! pic.twitter.com/ljQ5UqpHJT — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) March 26, 2023

– Sol Ruca discussed how she came up with the Sol Snatcher as her finisher:

Ever wonder how @SolRucaWWE came up with the Sol Snatcher? She answers that plus a bunch of your fan-submitted questions on this week's episode of #UpNXT! Watch here 👉 https://t.co/HBUMLoYPw9 pic.twitter.com/19kzKo0Ujk — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 26, 2023

– Jeremy Marcus announced this weekend that he has joined the NXT referee team. Marcus previously trained at the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy and also refereed for NJPW USA.

He wrote, “I’m excited to join the NXT officiating crew! Very honored to be a part of this hard working team. Catch NXT every Tuesday at 8/7c on USA Network! #NXT #NXTlive #wearenxt #wwe”