wrestling / News

WWE News: Boa Makes In-Ring Return at NXT Live Event, Sol Ruca on How She Came Up With The Sol Snatcher, New NXT Referee

March 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Xia Li Boa NXT

– WWE NXT talent Boa made his in-ring return at last night’s NXT show in Sanford, Florida. Boa appeared in the Sanford Rumble match for a future NXT Championship Match. Boa has been out of action for over a year. Andre Chase won the Rumble match. You can see photos of Bo’s return below:

– Sol Ruca discussed how she came up with the Sol Snatcher as her finisher:

– Jeremy Marcus announced this weekend that he has joined the NXT referee team. Marcus previously trained at the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy and also refereed for NJPW USA.

He wrote, “I’m excited to join the NXT officiating crew! Very honored to be a part of this hard working team. Catch NXT every Tuesday at 8/7c on USA Network! #NXT #NXTlive #wearenxt #wwe”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Boa, NXT, Sol Ruca, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading