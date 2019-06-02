WWE News: Bobby Fish Banged Up After Takeover Match, Details on Tommaso Ciampa Appearance and Recovery Status

– Bobby Fish hurt his shoulder during the Ladder match at NXT Takeover: XXV. As you can see from the PPV, Fish was wearing a sling when he came out at the end of the show as a precautionary measure. It’s hoped that the injury is a minor one per PWInsider, but an MRI and other testing has to be done to know for sure.

– The site adds that Tommaso Ciampa’s appearance was Triple H’s call. Ciampa is set to be way head of schedule in his recovery from neck surgery, but there’s still no word on a return date.