WWE News: Braun Strowman Set For This Week’s WWE Backstage, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, New IIconics Shirt Available
June 15, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has announced that Braun Strowman will be a guest for this week’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1. He joins Bret Hart and the returning CM Punk.
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Bayley (31), Scott Norton (59), Chuck Palumbo (49) and Cezar Bononi (34). Today would have been the 58th birthday of Brad Armstrong.
– WWE Shop is now selling a new shirt for the IIconics which reads BFFS 4 Eva.
