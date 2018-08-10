wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman Shows Off His Softball Swing, Video of Ronda Rousey at Mile 22 Premiere
– Braun Strowman appears in a new video posted to Twitter, in which he showed off his softball hitting skills. You can see the video below, as well as Strowman’s response:
Braun Strowman takes BIG DADDY HACKS 💪
(via @BraunStrowman) pic.twitter.com/7jLg4Rh0U0
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 10, 2018
#Genetics https://t.co/b5eSbO8L0Z
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 10, 2018
– WWE posted the following video of Ronda Rousey at the premiere of Mile 22 last night. Rousey co-stars in the film with Mark Wahlberg, John Malkovich, Lauren Cohan, and Iko Uwais. It will hit theaters nationwide next Friday.
"It meant a lot to me to have somebody see more than just a fighter in me." – @RondaRousey at the premiere of @Mile22Movie. pic.twitter.com/poaIgqCLcX
— WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2018