WWE News: Braun Strowman Shows Off His Softball Swing, Video of Ronda Rousey at Mile 22 Premiere

– Braun Strowman appears in a new video posted to Twitter, in which he showed off his softball hitting skills. You can see the video below, as well as Strowman’s response:

Braun Strowman takes BIG DADDY HACKS 💪

(via @BraunStrowman) pic.twitter.com/7jLg4Rh0U0 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 10, 2018

– WWE posted the following video of Ronda Rousey at the premiere of Mile 22 last night. Rousey co-stars in the film with Mark Wahlberg, John Malkovich, Lauren Cohan, and Iko Uwais. It will hit theaters nationwide next Friday.