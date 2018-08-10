Quantcast

 

WWE News: Braun Strowman Shows Off His Softball Swing, Video of Ronda Rousey at Mile 22 Premiere

August 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman Greatest Royal Rumble WWE Raw

– Braun Strowman appears in a new video posted to Twitter, in which he showed off his softball hitting skills. You can see the video below, as well as Strowman’s response:

– WWE posted the following video of Ronda Rousey at the premiere of Mile 22 last night. Rousey co-stars in the film with Mark Wahlberg, John Malkovich, Lauren Cohan, and Iko Uwais. It will hit theaters nationwide next Friday.

