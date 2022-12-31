– As noted, WWE was previously advertising a Pitch Black match, sponsored by Mountain Dew, for WWE Royal Rumble 2023. During last night’s SmackDown, a match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight was announced for January’s Royal Rumble event. WWE.com has now confirmed that it will be the Pitch Black Match. You can see the announcement below:

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight (Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match)

At Royal Rumble, Bray Wyatt will battle LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match, as the mysterious Uncle Howdy continues to add fuel to the fire of the explosive conflict.

A contentious conflict has grown between Wyatt and Knight ever since they first stood face-to-face backstage on SmackDown. The exact nature of that conflict, however, has been open to constant speculation.

Wyatt has insisted that he has not been responsible when Knight has been kidnaped, tormented or attacked backstage. Wyatt also claims he is in constant conflict to stop himself from being consumed with his dark past.

The ominous Uncle Howdy suddenly appeared before the WWE Universe as both adversaries were in the ring together. This added more questions than answers, though, as it was unclear whether Wyatt was vindicated by the sudden turn of events.

Regardless of Uncle Howdy’s involvement, Knight emerged on the Dec. 30 edition of the blue brand as Wyatt was apologizing for snapping and attacking a cameraman the week prior with the goal of putting him out of his misery. After Bray aggressively accepted the challenge for a matchup at Royal Rumble and tensions quickly escalated, Uncle Howdy suddenly appeared and attacked Wyatt with Sister Abigail!

What will happen when Wyatt and Knight go head-to-head in a Pitch Black Match? Will Uncle Howdy play a role in the match?

Find out when Royal Rumble emanates live from Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else!