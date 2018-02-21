WWE News: Brazilian Stars Train at WWE Performance Center, Goldust Hypes Rose Gold For MMC, Stock Down

– WWE posted video of Brazilian stars Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude training at the WWE Performance Center. You can see the video of Bononi and Jaoude working with WWE Strength & Conditioning Coach Sean Hayes below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $35.53 on Wednesday, down $0.86 (2.39%) from the previous closing price.

– Goldust posted to Twitter promoting his Rose Gold team with Mandy Rose for the Second Chance vote in the Mixed Match Challenge. The winner of the fan vote will get another shot at the tournament, facing the winner of Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair vs. Rusev and Lana in the semifinals: