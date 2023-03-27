wrestling / News

WWE News: Canvas 2 Canvas Features WrestleMania XII Match, Smackdown Headed To Calgary In August

March 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania XII

– Rob Schamberger interpreted Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart’s WrestleMania XII Iron Man match on the latest Canvas 2 Canvas. You can see the video below:

– Natalya announced on Monday that WWE Smackdown will take place in Calgary in August, writing:

“So excited to head back home to Calgary in August for #SmackDown !!!!”

