WWE News: Canvas 2 Canvas Features WrestleMania XII Match, Smackdown Headed To Calgary In August
March 27, 2023 | Posted by
– Rob Schamberger interpreted Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart’s WrestleMania XII Iron Man match on the latest Canvas 2 Canvas. You can see the video below:
– Natalya announced on Monday that WWE Smackdown will take place in Calgary in August, writing:
“So excited to head back home to Calgary in August for #SmackDown !!!!”
🇨🇦❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/5EgG326tp7
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 27, 2023
