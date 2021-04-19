– In the newest installment of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas, artist Rob Schamberger creates a portrait of ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. You can watch the video below.

– The New Day discussed their desire to make action movies on the newest episode of The New Day: Feel the Power podcast. In the clip, Xavier Woods reveals his dream to put together action movie fight scenes with Kofi Kingston and Big E.

– USA Network released a special Straight Up Steve Austin bonus clip, which looks at Austin and comedian Joel McHale burning rubber in a muscle car.