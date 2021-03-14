WWE News: Carmella Wants a New Sommelier, Top 10 WrestleMania Main Events, Shotzi Blackhearts Turns 29

– It looks like WWE Superstar Carmella wants a new sommelier after she fired Reginald. She posted a tweet that she’s accepting applications for her next Sommelier.

Carmella tweeted on Sunday, “Now accepting applications for: Carmella’s Next Top Sommelier. Send me your video submissions & show me why YOU would make the perfect somm. Be creative and think outside the box.” You can view her tweet below.

Now accepting applications for: Carmella’s Next Top Sommelier 🥂🍾 Send me your video submissions & show me why YOU would make the perfect somm. Be creative and think outside the box. 🍷🍷🍷 — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) March 14, 2021

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Greatest WrestleMania Main Events. You can check out that video below:

– NXT Superstar and new NXT women’s tag team champion Shotzi Blackheart celebrates her birthday today. She turns 29 years old. WWE wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below: