WWE News: Carmella Wants a New Sommelier, Top 10 WrestleMania Main Events, Shotzi Blackhearts Turns 29
– It looks like WWE Superstar Carmella wants a new sommelier after she fired Reginald. She posted a tweet that she’s accepting applications for her next Sommelier.
Carmella tweeted on Sunday, “Now accepting applications for: Carmella’s Next Top Sommelier. Send me your video submissions & show me why YOU would make the perfect somm. Be creative and think outside the box.” You can view her tweet below.
Now accepting applications for:
Carmella’s Next Top Sommelier 🥂🍾
Send me your video submissions & show me why YOU would make the perfect somm. Be creative and think outside the box. 🍷🍷🍷
— Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) March 14, 2021
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Greatest WrestleMania Main Events. You can check out that video below:
– NXT Superstar and new NXT women’s tag team champion Shotzi Blackheart celebrates her birthday today. She turns 29 years old. WWE wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below:
Happy birthday to a woman who is always TANKING care of business, @ShotziWWE! 🐺🍕🤘 #WWENXT #TCB pic.twitter.com/MJy1cf9aD1
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 14, 2021
