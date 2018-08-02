Quantcast

 

WWE News: Cathy Kelley Fulfills Make-A-Wish, Poll on Best Challenger For Bludgeon Brothers, Stock Up

August 2, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cathy Kelley WWE Now

– Cathy Kelley posted to Twitter noting that she spent a day with Make-A-Wish kid Tyler. You can see the post below:

– WWE’s latest poll asks fans who has the best chance of beating The Bludgeon Brothers for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam. As of this writing, the results are:

The Bar: 87%
The New Day: 13%

– WWE’s stock closed at $78.80 on Thursday, up $1.20 (1.55%) from the previous closing price.

