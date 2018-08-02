WWE News: Cathy Kelley Fulfills Make-A-Wish, Poll on Best Challenger For Bludgeon Brothers, Stock Up

– Cathy Kelley posted to Twitter noting that she spent a day with Make-A-Wish kid Tyler. You can see the post below:

lucky to get the first exclusive interview with my favorite future @WWE ref Tyler ❤️ absolutely cannot wait for pt 2 at #SurvivorSeries!! pic.twitter.com/NFFe9tnFqQ — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) August 2, 2018

– WWE’s latest poll asks fans who has the best chance of beating The Bludgeon Brothers for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam. As of this writing, the results are:

The Bar: 87%

The New Day: 13%

– WWE’s stock closed at $78.80 on Thursday, up $1.20 (1.55%) from the previous closing price.