WWE News: Charlotte Flair Fires Back at Fans For Booing Her, Usos Talk Survivor Series Win

November 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Charlotte Flair had some strong words for the fans after booing her for turning on Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. You can see her post below:

– WWE posted the following video of the Usos talking with Mike Rome after being the sole survivors in the Tag Team Survivor Series-tyle match on the Kickoff show:

Charlotte Flair, Survivor Series, Usos, Jeremy Thomas

