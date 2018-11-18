wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Fires Back at Fans For Booing Her, Usos Talk Survivor Series Win
November 18, 2018 | Posted by
– Charlotte Flair had some strong words for the fans after booing her for turning on Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. You can see her post below:
Boo the woo?
Screw. You.
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 19, 2018
– WWE posted the following video of the Usos talking with Mike Rome after being the sole survivors in the Tag Team Survivor Series-tyle match on the Kickoff show: