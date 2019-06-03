wrestling / News
WWE News: Clip From Ronda Rousey WWE 24 Episode, Trailer For Changeland Featuring Randy Orton
June 3, 2019
– WWE has released a new clip from the upcoming WWE 24 episode focused on Ronda Rousey. The special, “Revolutionary: The Year of Ronda Rousey,” airs Monday after Raw. The clip features Rousey discussing her in-ring style:
– Gravitas Ventures has released the clip for their new film Changeland, which features Randy Orton. You can see the trailer below for the movie, which is directed, written by and stars Seth Green. The film is set in Thailand during the aftermath of a nasty pre-wedding split and tells the story of two best friends as they embark on a life-changing adventure.
