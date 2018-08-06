wrestling / News
WWE News: Comedian Gabriel Iglesias Refuses to Watch Another Lesnar vs. Reigns Match, Karl Anderson Posts Bullet Club Throwback Photo
August 6, 2018 | Posted by
– Comedian Gabriel Iglesias was asked about attending Summerslam, and said he won’t be attending because of his refusal to watch Lesnar vs. Reigns again. Iglesias is a WWE fan and has previously appeared on Smackdown and the Tribute to the Troops special…
No because I refuse to watch another Brock vs Roman Reigns match. https://t.co/r5Rm6HhGJF
— Gabriel Iglesias (@fluffyguy) August 6, 2018
– Karl Anderson posted the following Bullet Club throwback photo…