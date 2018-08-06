Quantcast

 

WWE News: Comedian Gabriel Iglesias Refuses to Watch Another Lesnar vs. Reigns Match, Karl Anderson Posts Bullet Club Throwback Photo

August 6, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns SummerSlam

– Comedian Gabriel Iglesias was asked about attending Summerslam, and said he won’t be attending because of his refusal to watch Lesnar vs. Reigns again. Iglesias is a WWE fan and has previously appeared on Smackdown and the Tribute to the Troops special…

– Karl Anderson posted the following Bullet Club throwback photo…

🇯🇵

A post shared by Karl Anderson (@karlandersonwwe) on

