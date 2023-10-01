wrestling / News

WWE News: Competitors Announced for NXT Breakout Tournament, Preview Video for NXT Deadline

September 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT Women's Breakout Tournament, NXT Breakout Tournament Image Credit: WWE

– During tonight’s NXT No Mercy event, WWE announced the competitors for the Women’s Breakout Tournament. This year’s tournament features eight competitors and starts October 3 on NXT. Here’s the announced competitors:

* Jakara Jackson
* Karmen Petrovic
* Lola Vice
* Jaida Parker
* Izzi Dame
* Dani Palmer
* Kelani Jordan
* Arianna Grace

– During tonight’s NXT No Mercy, WWE released a preview video for the NXT Deadline premium live event. NXT Deadline will air live on Peacock at 8:00 pm EST/5:00 pm PST. A preview video was also released by WWE, which you can check out below:

