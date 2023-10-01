– During tonight’s NXT No Mercy event, WWE announced the competitors for the Women’s Breakout Tournament. This year’s tournament features eight competitors and starts October 3 on NXT. Here’s the announced competitors:

* Jakara Jackson

* Karmen Petrovic

* Lola Vice

* Jaida Parker

* Izzi Dame

* Dani Palmer

* Kelani Jordan

* Arianna Grace

Get ready for the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament! It starts THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/YR8hFkCon9 — WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2023

– During tonight’s NXT No Mercy, WWE released a preview video for the NXT Deadline premium live event. NXT Deadline will air live on Peacock at 8:00 pm EST/5:00 pm PST. A preview video was also released by WWE, which you can check out below: