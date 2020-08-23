WWE News: Dakota Kai Pays Tribute to Hana Kimura With NXT TakeOver Gear, Adam Pearce Injures Thumb After Slapping an Ambulance, Dolph Ziggler Looks Back at Summerslam 2009 Match With Mysterio

– NXT Superstar Dakota Kai noted on Twitter today that her gear for last night’s NXT TakeOver XXX event was inspired by the late Hana Kimura. You can check out that tweet from Dakota Kai below.

– WWE producer Adam Pearce shared a tweet earlier today, noting that he appeared to break or injure his thumb when he recently slapped an ambulance. He tweeted, “My advice to you on this fine Sunday is to NOT bust up your thumb frantically slapping an ambulance.” You can view his tweet below:

– Dolph Ziggler commented on a WWE Network clip looking at his Summerslam 2009 match against Rey Mysterio. The event took place on August 23, 2009 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. You can check out that clip and Ziggler’s tweet here: