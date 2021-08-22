WWE News: Damian Priest Shares Amusing Photo With Riddle & Rhea Ripley, Sheamus Claims Priest Cheated, WWE Now Recaps SummerSlam

– At WWE SummerSlam 2021, Damian Priest was successful in his US title challenge against Sheamus and captured the belt. Also, Riddle and Randy Orton beat AJ Styles and Omos to win the Raw tag team titles. After the show, the former NXT roster members posed for a photo with their belts with poor Rhea Ripley in between them. Ripley was the only one among the trio who didn’t win WWE gold last night, as she competed in the Triple Threat Match for the Raw women’s title, which Charlotte Flair won.

Damian Priest wrote in the caption, “We did it! Well not all of us Grimacing face. Sorry Rhea. We still love ya! #AndNew #SummerSlam #LiveForever” You can see the tweet below:

– Meanwhile, the former US champ Sheamus is not happy with his loss. He’s claiming Priest cheated and used a thumb to his eye when he ripped off Sheamus’ face mask during the match on Twitter.

Sheamus tweeted, “..how many idiots celebrated this INSTANT DQ thumb to my eye & still call themselves true fans after my US Title was illegally stolen? Priest is a cheating scumbag. #WakeUp” You can view his tweet below:

..how many idiots celebrated this INSTANT DQ thumb to my eye & still call themselves true fans after my US Title was illegally stolen? Priest is a cheating scumbag. #WakeUp pic.twitter.com/zJMwxK9CuK — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 22, 2021

– Today’s edition of WWE Now recapped last night’s SummerSlam 2021: