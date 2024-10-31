wrestling / News

WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Meets Lin-Manuel Miranda Dressed as Him for Halloween, Superstars Reveal Their Favorite Halloween Candy, Kurt Angle Dresses as Forrest Gump

October 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio UFC 306 Image Credit: UFC

– Lin Manuel-Miranda dressed up as Dirty Dominik Mysterio at last week’s WWE SmackDown. He then got to meet Liv Morgan and Dominik while dressed as Dominik Mysterio. You can check out a video of that meeting below:

– WWE NXT Superstars reveal their favorite Halloween candy in a new video:

– Other Superstars and legends are getting into the spirit for Halloween. Kurt Angle dressed as Forrest Gump. Kayla Becker dressed as Beetlejuice, and more:

