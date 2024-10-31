wrestling / News
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Meets Lin-Manuel Miranda Dressed as Him for Halloween, Superstars Reveal Their Favorite Halloween Candy, Kurt Angle Dresses as Forrest Gump
– Lin Manuel-Miranda dressed up as Dirty Dominik Mysterio at last week’s WWE SmackDown. He then got to meet Liv Morgan and Dominik while dressed as Dominik Mysterio. You can check out a video of that meeting below:
TWO Dirty Doms?!@DomMysterio35 & @YaOnlyLivvOnce were seeing double when @HamiltonMusical's Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed this Halloween costume! 🎃 pic.twitter.com/wuSOt1Xlh1
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2024
– WWE NXT Superstars reveal their favorite Halloween candy in a new video:
What's the BEST and WORST Halloween candy? 🤔 🍬 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/t52gg2TKil
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 31, 2024
– Other Superstars and legends are getting into the spirit for Halloween. Kurt Angle dressed as Forrest Gump. Kayla Becker dressed as Beetlejuice, and more:
I’m Forrest Gump for Halloween this year! Be sure to vote!!!!! 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/5u6jv5k0K1
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) October 31, 2024
I’m the ghost with the most, babe. pic.twitter.com/XUrfYqCVeR
— Kayla Becker (@TheKaylaBecker) October 31, 2024
You ever get the feeling that you’re being.. watched ? pic.twitter.com/yS7yhT2Mor
— ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) October 28, 2024