– Lin Manuel-Miranda dressed up as Dirty Dominik Mysterio at last week’s WWE SmackDown. He then got to meet Liv Morgan and Dominik while dressed as Dominik Mysterio. You can check out a video of that meeting below:

– WWE NXT Superstars reveal their favorite Halloween candy in a new video:

– Other Superstars and legends are getting into the spirit for Halloween. Kurt Angle dressed as Forrest Gump. Kayla Becker dressed as Beetlejuice, and more:

I’m Forrest Gump for Halloween this year! Be sure to vote!!!!! 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/5u6jv5k0K1 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) October 31, 2024

I’m the ghost with the most, babe. pic.twitter.com/XUrfYqCVeR — Kayla Becker (@TheKaylaBecker) October 31, 2024