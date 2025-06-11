– WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio threw out the first pitch at last night’s San Diego Padres game. He was wearing the Intercontinental Title belt, and he also got a Tony Quinn jersey. You can view that clip below:

The GREATEST Mysterio and Intercontinental Champion of all-time 😤@WWE’s Dominik Mysterio threw out the first pitch at the Padres game tonight! pic.twitter.com/DlOGwXnhKp — MLB (@MLB) June 11, 2025

– Bianca Belair released a vlog of Montez Ford’s 35th birthday party:

– WWE Vault chronicled the Latino Heat storyline of Eddie Guerrero and Chyna in 2000: