WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Throws Out First Pitch at MLB Game, Montez Ford Birthday Vlog, Vault Chronicles ‘Latino Heat’ Eddie Guerrero

June 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Money in the Bank Dominik Mysterio Liv Morgan Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio threw out the first pitch at last night’s San Diego Padres game. He was wearing the Intercontinental Title belt, and he also got a Tony Quinn jersey. You can view that clip below:

– Bianca Belair released a vlog of Montez Ford’s 35th birthday party:

– WWE Vault chronicled the Latino Heat storyline of Eddie Guerrero and Chyna in 2000:

In April 2000, Chyna shockingly aligned with Eddie Guerrero, transforming him into “Latino Heat.” Watch the full romance between Guerrero and Chyna, including backstage moments, classic matches, a surprise proposal, a crushing breakup and more.

