WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Throws Out First Pitch at MLB Game, Montez Ford Birthday Vlog, Vault Chronicles ‘Latino Heat’ Eddie Guerrero
– WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio threw out the first pitch at last night’s San Diego Padres game. He was wearing the Intercontinental Title belt, and he also got a Tony Quinn jersey. You can view that clip below:
The GREATEST Mysterio and Intercontinental Champion of all-time 😤@WWE’s Dominik Mysterio threw out the first pitch at the Padres game tonight! pic.twitter.com/DlOGwXnhKp
— MLB (@MLB) June 11, 2025
– Bianca Belair released a vlog of Montez Ford’s 35th birthday party:
– WWE Vault chronicled the Latino Heat storyline of Eddie Guerrero and Chyna in 2000:
In April 2000, Chyna shockingly aligned with Eddie Guerrero, transforming him into “Latino Heat.” Watch the full romance between Guerrero and Chyna, including backstage moments, classic matches, a surprise proposal, a crushing breakup and more.
