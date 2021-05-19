WWE News: Ezra Judge Comments on Release, 50 Greatest Tag Teams Limited Series, DaParty Plays Live Uno on UUDD

– As noted, NXT’s Ezra Judge was among the list of names reportedly released today by WWE as part of budget cuts. Earlier today, he appeared to tweet on his release, which you can see below.

Judge tweeted, “No matter what God is still in control!!!” He also added, “PROVE.THEM.WRONG.” You can view his tweets below.

– WWE has announced a new limited series for Peacock ranking the 50 Greatest Tag Teams. It kicks off on Wednesday, June 2 on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. You can see the full announcement below:

The 50 Greatest Tag Teams limited-series event kicks off on Wednesday, June 2 What is the single greatest tag team in WWE history? That question — a topic of fervent debate since the days when Blackjacks, Executioners and Wild Samoans ruled — will soon be settled on The 50 Greatest Tag Teams, a new limited-series event premiering Wednesday, June 2, on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else. The series launch coincides with Tag Team Week, a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the World Tag Team Championship taking place across WWE social channels May 31-June 6. SIGN UP FOR PEACOCK Hosted by former NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango and narrated by Matt Camp, The 50 Greatest Tag Teams will count down WWE’s top tandems over the course of five episodes. New episodes will drop every Wednesday until the No. 1-ranked team is revealed on the final episode on June 30. The show is the second installment of The 50 Greatest series that premiered earlier this year. The first installment focused on WWE’s best female Superstars, a list topped by WWE Hall of Farmer Trish Stratus. Hold on tight to that tag rope and get ready for the scorching-hot debate to begin when The 50 Greatest Tag Teams premieres June 2.

