WWE News: Fit Finlay Tells Story Of Trying To Sell Hornswoggle In Philippines, Riott Squad & Street Profits On UUDD
May 18, 2021 | Posted by
– In the newest video on his YouTube channel, JBL has a conversation with Fit Finlay and Gerald Brisco. During the discussion, Finlay recalls Hornswoggle getting upset after trying to sell him in the Philippines. You can watch the interview below.
– The Riott Squad and Street Profits do battle in The Jackbox Party Pack 4 on the newest video on WWE’s UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. Here’s the description for the video:
Do these tag teams know the truth when it comes to their partners? Austin Creed, Tyler Breeze and Cesaro are joined by Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for some Jackbox Party action while playing Fibbage 3!
