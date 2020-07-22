wrestling / News
WWE News: FS1 Reschedules Summerslam 1992, Finn Balor On How He Spent His Quarantine, Sarah Logan’s Makeup Tutorial
– FS1 was forced to postpone next Tuesday’s airing of WWF Summerslam 1992 due to coverage of Major League Baseball. However, PWInsider reports the event will now air on August 4 at 7 PM.
– Finn Balor posted a message to Twitter to reveal how he’s been spending his quarantine.
He wrote: “I used quarantine very wisely by watching all 180 episodes of Seinfeld.”
– Sarah Logan has posted a new makeup tutorial video, featuring Ruby Riott, online.
