WWE News: Gallus Returns & Wins Gauntlet Match On NXT, Dijak Beats Tony D’Angelo

– Gallus are back in NXT, making their return on tonight’s episode. The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions made their return by attacking Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen to take them out of a scheduled gauntlet match spot against Pretty Deadly and enter the match. Pretty Deadly would have earned an NXT Tag Team Championship match if they had won, and had gotten through a pair of enhancement talent and then Edris Enofe and Malik Blade befor Gallus came in.

After winning the match, Gallus stared off with NXT Tag team Champions The New Day in the entrance way. Gallus faces Briggs and Jensen next week.

– Dijak faced Tony D’Angelo to kick off tonight’s show, and ended up getting the win when Stacks tried to get involved. Stacks, who was attacked by Dijak last week, wanted to take on Dijak but D’Angelo shoved him out of the way of an assault, taking the brunt himself and then getting pinned: