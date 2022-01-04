wrestling / News
WWE News: Goldberg Returning to The Goldbergs This Week, Raw Video Highlights
January 4, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will be appearing on tomorrow’s episode of The Goldbergs on ABC. The new episode will air at 8:00 pm EST. Goldberg will be reprising his role as Coach Mellor.
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw:
