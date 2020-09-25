wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK, Pete Dunne Presides Over Heritage Cup Drawing
September 24, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted the highlights from this week’s NXT UK. You can see the video below with clips from the Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven main event, WALTER’s return to action and more. Our own Ian Hamilton’s review of the show is here.
– Also posted from the show was the Heritage Cup Drawing segment, which was presided over by Pete Dunne:
More Trending Stories
- Shane McMahon On The Idea Behind RAW Underground, What Current WWE Stars Have Impressed Him The Most
- The Undertaker On Vince McMahon Not Liking Ending Of Last Ride Docuseries, No One Believing That He’s Actually Retired
- WWE News: Mystery Vignette Teases Former Champion For NXT Takeover, Johnny Gargano Attacks Damian Priest
- SLAPJACK Comments on New Name While T-BAR Fires Back at CM Punk