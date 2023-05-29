wrestling / News
WWE News: Hulk Hogan On Roman Reigns’ Title Reign, Final Bouts Between Rivals on Playlist, More
– TMZ Sports posted a clip of Hulk Hogan discussing Roman Reigns’ accomplishments which you can find below, described as:
Hulk Hogan heaped a ton of praise on Roman Reigns … saying the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, whose title reign rivals some of WWE’s all-time greats, has not only revitalized professional wrestling, but has reminded him of his glory days.
– WWE featured a Playlist video of the last matches between noted rivals, detailed as:
Watch the final chapters in iconic WWE rivalries, like Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Triple H vs. Batista and more.
– UpUpDownDown hosted the next episode of their WWE 2K23 MyRise playthrough, described as:
Creepy texts from Cora Jade lead to a challenge inside the empty Raw arena before the show — can Shayna Baszler get through an extreme challenge unscathed? Or will some weirdness follow Lutara around the locker room? Meanwhile The Lock faces a challenge from the incomparable Rick Boogs! Can he make it out of the match with his championship or will distractions pile up for Austin Creed?
– WWE posted a video of a Seth Rollins Canvas 2 Canvas that you can see below, detailed as:
Artist Rob Schamberger brings the crowd’s singing to life in his newest portrait of the brand-new World Heavyweight Champion, Seth “Freakin” Rollins!
More Trending Stories
- MJF On Not Going On Last At AEW Double Or Nothing, Says He’s Hurt, Talks Potentially Wresting at Forbidden Door
- WWE Roster Back in US After Saudi Arabia Trip, Triple H & Other Executives Flew Commercial
- Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Let Him & Shawn Michaels Decide Who Would Win Their WrestleMania 21 Match
- Updated Air Dates & Synopses for First Four Episodes of Dark Side of the Ring S4