WWE News: Hulk Hogan Not Scheduled For Raw or Smackdown, Extreme Rules Opening Video

– Hulk Hogan is not scheduled to appear on this week’s Raw or Smackdown, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Hogan said his goodbyes backstage while Extreme Rules was strill ongoing and left, heading home for Florida.

Hogan is not written into either Raw or Smackdown this week. The wrestling legend was reinstated to the WWE Hall of Fame on Sunday and was backstage at Extreme Rules, where he is said to have made a formal apology to the WWE locker room for his racially-charged comments that were leaked in 2015.

