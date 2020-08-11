wrestling / News

WWE News: Hulk Hogan Turns 67 Years Old, Summerslam 2019 on FS1 Programming Reminder

August 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Hulk Hogan WWE Crown Jewel

– Today marks the 67th birthday of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. The WWE on FOX Twitter account wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below.

As previously reported, FS1 is going to broadcast Summerslam 2019 later tonight following the MLB Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers game. The broadcast is slated to start at approximately 10:00 pm EST.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

FS1, Hulk Hogan, Summerslam, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading