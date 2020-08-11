WWE News: Hulk Hogan Turns 67 Years Old, Summerslam 2019 on FS1 Programming Reminder

– Today marks the 67th birthday of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. The WWE on FOX Twitter account wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below.

Happy Birthday to the legendary @HulkHogan! pic.twitter.com/Ym9pI12YRn — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 11, 2020

– As previously reported, FS1 is going to broadcast Summerslam 2019 later tonight following the MLB Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers game. The broadcast is slated to start at approximately 10:00 pm EST.