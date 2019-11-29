WWE News: Ilja Dragunov Reportedly Injured, Viper Gets Engaged (Pic)

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that NXT UK Superstar Ilja Dragunov is currently dealing with an injury. As a result, Dragunov had to miss some shows over the last week including a main event scheduled for Nov. 23 in wXw in Dresden, Germany against Alexander Wolfe.

– NXT UK Superstar Viper (aka Piper Niven/Kimberly Benson) got engaged about a week ago and announced the news on her Twitter account, which you can see below.

Yesterday I went to Porten Cross and I got the most beautiful surprise at the end of the pier. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/yTz1jnsa3K — Viper-Piper Niven (@viperpiperniven) November 22, 2019

– TechRaptor.net reports that 2K Games has donated $500,00 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society as part of a donation effort started in September for the release of WWE 2K20. The donation campaign was started in honor of cancer survivor Roman Reigns, who is on the cover of this year’s game.