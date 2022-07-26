wrestling / News
WWE News: Jeff Jarrett & Dolph Ziggler Set for The Bump, Miz & Mrs. Clips, More Raw Video Highlights
– WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler will be the guests on tomorrow’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. You can check out the announcement tweets below:
Next Wednesday at 1pm ET:
Before he becomes the ✨Special Guest Referee✨ for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Match at #SummerSlam, @RealJeffJarrett will be joining us IN-STUDIO to give us all the insight!
Get your questions in NOW using hashtag #WWETheBump! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fQzlfNUgDM
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 22, 2022
You didn't think that's all we got, did you?
We've also got 2x World Champion @HEELZiggler joining us!
We know you've got A LOT to ask him, so let's hear it! Drop those Q's for Ziggler below using hashtag #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/id5Gvwn94b
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 22, 2022
– The following video highlights are now available for the latest episode of Miz & Mrs.:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:
