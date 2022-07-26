wrestling / News

WWE News: Jeff Jarrett & Dolph Ziggler Set for The Bump, Miz & Mrs. Clips, More Raw Video Highlights

July 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw 7-25-22 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler will be the guests on tomorrow’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. You can check out the announcement tweets below:

– The following video highlights are now available for the latest episode of Miz & Mrs.:






– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:














