WWE News: John Cena on Game Show Daytime Emmy Nomination, NXT Superstars Join the Elite Squad, Full House of Horrors Match Video

John Cena wrote, “A huge congratulations and THANK YOU to @Nickelodeon, Mark Burnett, and our producing partners for creating a wonderful family-based, educational and FUN show! A great experience and thrilled to hear it was nominated for such an honor.”

A huge congratulations and THANK YOU to @Nickelodeon, Mark Burnett, and our producing partners for creating a wonderful family-based, educational and FUN show! A great experience and thrilled to hear it was nominated for such an honor. https://t.co/umDpbEdEMz — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 23, 2020

– WWE released a new video that announced Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are part of the Elite Squad for new WWE Mattel figure reveals. You can check out that new video below. The new video also revealed some prototypes for upcoming elite figures for The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar).

– WWE released the full House of Horrors match video featuring Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton. That video is available below.