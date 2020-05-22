John Cena-Hosted Game Show Up For Daytime Emmy

The Nickelodeon game show Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader, which is currently hosted by John Cena, has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award. WWE wrote of the announcement:

Sixteen-time World Champion, actor, best-selling children’s book author — and maybe Daytime Emmy Award winner?

That could be the case for John Cena, as Nickelodeon’s “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” has been nominated for Outstanding Game Show.

The Cenation Leader hosts the show, which features adults testing their grade-school knowledge, and a group of kids provides backup as needed.

The awards will be presented Friday, June 26 on CBS.