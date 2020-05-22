wrestling / News
John Cena-Hosted Game Show Up For Daytime Emmy
May 22, 2020 | Posted by
The Nickelodeon game show Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader, which is currently hosted by John Cena, has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award. WWE wrote of the announcement:
Sixteen-time World Champion, actor, best-selling children’s book author — and maybe Daytime Emmy Award winner?
That could be the case for John Cena, as Nickelodeon’s “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” has been nominated for Outstanding Game Show.
The Cenation Leader hosts the show, which features adults testing their grade-school knowledge, and a group of kids provides backup as needed.
The awards will be presented Friday, June 26 on CBS.
