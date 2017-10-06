WWE News: John Cena On Granting Make-A-Wishes, New Star Seen in Performance Center Video, Stock Up

– Make-A-Wish shared a quote from John Cena about granting wishes in celebration of granting a total of 300,000 total wishes by the organization this week. You can see the graphic below on Twitter, in which Cena says, “It’s an absolute honor and a privilege to grant a child’s wish, and I am humbled by each one I meet. These kids have taught me what it truly means to have strength and to ‘Never Give Up’. Wishes inspire these kids to stay strong and never give up hope.”

“These kids have taught me what it truly means to have strength and to ‘Never Give Up.’” – @JohnCena https://t.co/uvNayYzhFY #300KWishes pic.twitter.com/aFiyBek1TK — Make-A-Wish America (@MakeAWish) October 5, 2017

– WWE’s stock closed at $23.51, up $0.09 (0.38%) from the previous closing price.

– New signee Eric Bugenhagen appeared in a Performance Center video. You can see the video below, which features the PC recruits participating in “Squatober” doing lifts: