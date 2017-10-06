wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena On Granting Make-A-Wishes, New Star Seen in Performance Center Video, Stock Up

October 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena

– Make-A-Wish shared a quote from John Cena about granting wishes in celebration of granting a total of 300,000 total wishes by the organization this week. You can see the graphic below on Twitter, in which Cena says, “It’s an absolute honor and a privilege to grant a child’s wish, and I am humbled by each one I meet. These kids have taught me what it truly means to have strength and to ‘Never Give Up’. Wishes inspire these kids to stay strong and never give up hope.”

– WWE’s stock closed at $23.51, up $0.09 (0.38%) from the previous closing price.

– New signee Eric Bugenhagen appeared in a Performance Center video. You can see the video below, which features the PC recruits participating in “Squatober” doing lifts:

