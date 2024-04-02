wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Reveals the Story Behind His Firefly Fun House Match With Bray Wyatt, Raw Video Highlights

April 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar John Cena spoke on Bray Wyatt via social media earlier today, also sharing a clip from the new Peacock documentary, Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, which you can view below. In the clip, Cena reveals the story behind his Firefly Fun House Match with Wyatt at WrestleMania 36.

John Cena wrote on Bray Wyatt, “Windham Rotunda was many things to this world. A son, father, brother, an artist. And what will forever remain with us is his passion. His art, in every creative sense, will be an eternal reminder to us of how truly incredible he was. @wwe @peacock”

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:
















