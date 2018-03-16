wrestling / News
WWE News: Kid Rock’s “Celebrate” Named WrestleMania Theme Song, Poll on Undertaker/John Cena at WrestleMania
– WWE has officially announced that Kid Rock’s “Celebrate” will be a theme song for WrestleMania 34. The rocker is set to be inducted into the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame over WrestleMania weekend. You can see the announcement below:
It’s a party on The #GrandestStageOfThemAll. “Celebrate” by #WWEHOF Class of 2018 Inductee @KidRock is an #OfficialThemeSong of #WrestleMania 34. pic.twitter.com/wYSQ0jHF4G
— WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2018
– The company’s latest fan poll on WWE.com asks if The Undertaker will accept John Cena’s WrestleMania challenge. As of this writing, the results are:
Yes: 81%
No: 19%