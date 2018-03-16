 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Kid Rock’s “Celebrate” Named WrestleMania Theme Song, Poll on Undertaker/John Cena at WrestleMania

March 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE WrestleMania 34

– WWE has officially announced that Kid Rock’s “Celebrate” will be a theme song for WrestleMania 34. The rocker is set to be inducted into the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame over WrestleMania weekend. You can see the announcement below:

– The company’s latest fan poll on WWE.com asks if The Undertaker will accept John Cena’s WrestleMania challenge. As of this writing, the results are:

Yes: 81%
No: 19%

article topics :

John Cena, Kid Rock, Undertaker, WrestleMania 34, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading