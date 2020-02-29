WWE News: King Corbin Mocks Deontay Wilder’s Excuse For Losing to Tyson Fury, Heavy Machinery Video

– King Corbin came out a loser at WWE Super ShowDown, but he used that to take an apparent shot at Deontay Wilder. Corbin lost to Roman Reigns in a cage match at the Saudi Arabia show and posted to Twitter on Friday, mocking Wilder’s excuse for his loss to Tyson Fury on being fatigued from the costume he wore to the ring as a Black History Month tribute:

I’m never gonna take anything away with from Roman Reign’s preparation for a main event steel cage match. I was prepared … but I didn’t think of the toll my entrance gear (the chainmail, my robe) and entrance would take on my body. Three min in my legs were tired. pic.twitter.com/M1Nq0suY3O — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) February 28, 2020

– WWE posted the following video from Smackdown of Tucker trying to cheer up Otis regarding his romantic troubles with Mandy Rose: