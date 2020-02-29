wrestling / News

WWE News: King Corbin Mocks Deontay Wilder’s Excuse For Losing to Tyson Fury, Heavy Machinery Video

February 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
King Corbin Smackdown

– King Corbin came out a loser at WWE Super ShowDown, but he used that to take an apparent shot at Deontay Wilder. Corbin lost to Roman Reigns in a cage match at the Saudi Arabia show and posted to Twitter on Friday, mocking Wilder’s excuse for his loss to Tyson Fury on being fatigued from the costume he wore to the ring as a Black History Month tribute:

– WWE posted the following video from Smackdown of Tucker trying to cheer up Otis regarding his romantic troubles with Mandy Rose:

