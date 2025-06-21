– In a new WWE Retrospective video, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle relives some of his greatest career moments and battles against The Rock, Shawn Michaels and Shane McMahon, John Cena, and more:

– Ahead of Goldberg’s upcoming final match against Gunther, the WCW YouTube channel released Goldberg defending his WCW US Title against Scott Hall on the July 6 edition of Monday Nitro at the Georgia Dome. Goldberg had to face Hall before going on to face Hollywood Hogan in the main event. The full match video is available below:

– WWE released a full match video featuring LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes in a Ladder Match for the Million Dollar Title at the NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 event: