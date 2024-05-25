wrestling / News

WWE News: La Previa de King and Queen of The Ring With Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul Preview Video, SmackDown Video Highlights

May 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Sami Zayn 3-11-24 Image Credit: WWE

– La Previa de WWE – King and Queen of the Ring is now available. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn makes an appearance on the preview show:

– WWE released the following preview video for Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:










