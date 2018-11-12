WWE News: League of Legends Challenge Set For Saturday, New Aiden English Video, NXT Takeover: War Games Full Match

– WWE is set to air their Team WWE vs. Team NXT League of Legends challenge this Saturday on WWE Network. The battle will feature Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, Ruby Riott, and Seth Rollins (coached by pro gamer Imaqtpie) against Adam Cole, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, and Johnny Gargano (coached by Tyler1). The episode premieres in the on demand section at 10 AM ET.

– Here is the latest video from Aiden English’s “Wrestling with Whiskey” series on YouTube. The video features English’s first rye tasting with the Willett Family Estate:

– WWE released the following full match from last year’s NXT Takeover: War Games featuring Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream: