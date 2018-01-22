wrestling / News
WWE News: Loudest Crowd Reactions in Raw History Video, Ted DiBiase Sr Comments on Raw 25 Appearance. Carmella Teaches New Day to Dance
January 22, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE posted the following video, looking at the loudest crowd reactions in WWE Raw history…
– Ted DiBiase Sr. recently spoke with The Mirror, commenting on tonight’s Raw 25 appearance…
“Oh gosh, I’m thrilled. It’s very nostalgic. It’s an opportunity to see a lot of old friends and reminisce about some good times.”
– Here is a new video of Carmella training with New Day…