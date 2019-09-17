wrestling / News
WWE News: Lucha House Party Resolve Their Differences Before 205 Live, Stock Up
September 17, 2019 | Posted by
– The Lucha House Party have put their recent issues aside ahead of tonight’s episode of 205 Live. WWE posted the following video of the trio apologizing for their differences as of late, then taking off to celebrate before the show:
– WWE’s stock closed at $75.91, up $1.79 (2.42%) from the previous closing price to mark the highest point since closing at $75.99 on July 26th. The market as a whole was up 0.13% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Big Cass Issues Statement on WrestlePro Incident With Joey Janela and Pat Buck, Apologizes to All Parties Involved
- Jim Ross Comments On The NWA Letting Mark Callous Leave, His Debut As Undertaker Shortly After
- Kacy Catanzaro Reacts to Maria Claiming Ricochet Was Father of Her Child, Ricochet Responds
- Paul Heyman Ran Raw Solo This Week, Vince McMahon & Kevin Dunn Not at Show