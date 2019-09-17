WWE News: Lucha House Party Resolve Their Differences Before 205 Live, Stock Up

– The Lucha House Party have put their recent issues aside ahead of tonight’s episode of 205 Live. WWE posted the following video of the trio apologizing for their differences as of late, then taking off to celebrate before the show:

– WWE’s stock closed at $75.91, up $1.79 (2.42%) from the previous closing price to mark the highest point since closing at $75.99 on July 26th. The market as a whole was up 0.13% on the day.