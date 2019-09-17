wrestling / News

WWE News: Lucha House Party Resolve Their Differences Before 205 Live, Stock Up

September 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lucha House Party

– The Lucha House Party have put their recent issues aside ahead of tonight’s episode of 205 Live. WWE posted the following video of the trio apologizing for their differences as of late, then taking off to celebrate before the show:

– WWE’s stock closed at $75.91, up $1.79 (2.42%) from the previous closing price to mark the highest point since closing at $75.99 on July 26th. The market as a whole was up 0.13% on the day.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lucha House Party, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading