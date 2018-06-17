WWE News: Matt Hardy Promotes WWE 24 Episode, New Undertaker Photo From Michelle McCool

– Matt Hardy posted to Twitter to promote tonight’s WWE 24 episode looking at The Hardys. You can see his post below. The episode airs tonight after Money in the Bank:

Just watched our #WWE24 that airs tonight after #MITB & was blown away.. It is BRUTALLY honest & sometimes tough to watch. During this hour, you shall experience every single human EMOTION in EXISTENCE. Thank you for telling our INCREDIBLE story, @WWE. pic.twitter.com/9ul3jVndYB — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 17, 2018

– Michelle McCool posted the following pic of herself and husband The Undertaker to wish the latter a happy Father’s Day: