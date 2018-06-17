Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy Promotes WWE 24 Episode, New Undertaker Photo From Michelle McCool

June 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy WrestleMania 34 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

– Matt Hardy posted to Twitter to promote tonight’s WWE 24 episode looking at The Hardys. You can see his post below. The episode airs tonight after Money in the Bank:

– Michelle McCool posted the following pic of herself and husband The Undertaker to wish the latter a happy Father’s Day:

