WWE News: The Miz Says It’s Time to Make the IC Title Relevant Again, NXT UK TakeOver Highlights

– As previously reported, WWE announced a new Intercontinental title match at Clash of Champions 2019. Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will defend his belt against former champion The Miz. Later on, The Miz commented on the match on social media.

The Miz wrote, “Time to get my title back and make it the most prestigious and relevant title in all of @wwe…..AGAIN.” You can check out that Instagram post below.

– WWE released a number of video highlights for today’s NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff. You can check out those highlights below.























