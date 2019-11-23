WWE News: Mojo Rawley Attends Great Futures Breakfast, Charlotte Flair Learns the Bhangra, Head to Head Showcases NXT vs. Raw vs. Smackdown

– Mojo Rawley posted on attending the Great Futures Breakfast in Tampa, Florida. You can check out his Instagram post on the event below. Mojo Rawley wrote the following:

I had the honor of speaking at the @bgctampa Great Futures Breakfast this morning in Tampa, Florida. The event raised over $1,058,000 to support @BGCTampa. Really cool to be a part of this and see how generous everyone was so early this morning. Thank you to @titusoneilwwe @wwe #BGCTampa for allowing me to join the cause. It was a fun morning and a hilarious event. Thank you for all the boos because it makes me feel right at home!!! If you would like to make a donation go tobgctampa.org/gfb and #GiveWithLove. #BGC #BGCTampa #DoItForTheKids #DavidAlanSuits

– WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was featured in a new video where she learns the Bhangra while in India. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new Head to Head video featuring a debate on the best WWE brand between Raw, Smackdown, and NXT. You can check out that video below.