Court Bauer Says Salina de La Renta Could Take Over MLW If Something Happened To Him

In an interview with WGN Radio (via Fightful), MLW founder Court Bauer said that if anything ever happened to him, he sees Salina de la Renta as an option to take over. Salina has an onscreen role as an authority figure but also works behind the scenes in MLW.

Bauer said: “When I brought her in, I said, ‘Look, we want to start you at this level. My goal is for you to be one of the top three people behind the scenes of the company and executive level, not just creative, [but to] understand how you run a business.’ Thaw was when she was 21/22 ‘So, if you want that, we will help you get to that point. That’s where I see your future. If you want it, it’s up to you. I’ll say this, if something happened to me and I just wasn’t in MLW, if I drop dead, she’s one of the candidates to take over MLW. She’s got it,” he continued. “A lot of people don’t think about succession plans, especially promoters, because we’re in the moment, but she gets it. She knows how to work with talent. She knows how to run a business. Outside of wrestling, she works a lot in TV and film running businesses. So she gets it and so I say I would be very comfortable with somebody like Salina de la Renta one day running MLW. I think, if that were to happen, mission accomplished. I did my job in allowing her to have the skill set, the experience, and understanding of how to do a very complicated job, a very high-pressure job, and I don’t think she’d have a problem doing it.“