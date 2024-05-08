Ratings and Viewership Up For Latest WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, Rivals Drops Again

PWInsider reports that the ratings and viewership were up for this past Sunday’s episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, but it was a mixed bag for WWE Rivals. The viewership was down for that show, but the rating was up.

Rivals, which focused on John Cena vs. Batista, had 271,000 viewers and an 0.08 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week’s episode had 283,000 viewers and an 0.07. That episode focused on Booker T vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Meanwhile, Most Wanted Treasures had an episode about Triple H. It had 299,000 viewers and an 0.10 rating, the highest numbers of the season. Last week’s episode, which focused on The Miz, had 236,000 viewers and an 0.06 rating.