Jake Hager Reportedly Done With AEW

A new report notes that Jake Hager has finished up with AEW. BodySlam.net’s Cassidy Haynes reports that Hager’s contract recently expired, and he did not re-sign with the company. The report cites sources as saying that the decision is believed to have been a mutual one, and that Hager is now a free agent.

Hager most recently competed in AEW back on the February 23rd episode of Rampage where he lost to Roderick Strong. During his time in AEW, Hager was a part of stables connected to Chris Jericho in the Inner Circle and the Jericho Appreciation Society. The latter group disbanded in late 2023.

Hager, who was announced to be competing for Battleground Championship Wrestling at their July 6th show earlier this month, has not yet commented on the report.