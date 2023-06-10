wrestling / News
WWE News: Most Wanted Treasures Showcases Roddy Piper’s Original Bagpipes, Top 10 SmackDown Moments, SmackDown LowDown Highlights
June 10, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE and A&E released the following clip for tomorrow’s episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, showcasing Rowdy Roddy Piper’s original bagpipes:
What item are you most excited to see from "Rowdy" Roddy Piper's iconic career? Tune in tomorrow night at 9/8c only on @AETV for an all-new episode of WWE's Most Wanted Treasures! pic.twitter.com/SM2hRBtZeb
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2023
– WWE released the following clips from today’s SmackDown LowDown:
– The Top 10 SmackDown Moments video for last night’s show is out:
More Trending Stories
- Jey Uso Walks Out On Jimmy Uso But Doesn’t Declare Loyalty On WWE SmackDown
- Hulk Hogan Reveals The Number Of Surgeries He’s Had Over Last 15 Years
- Jim Ross On Hulk Hogan Refusing to Lose WWE Title to Bret Hart, Hogan’s Backstage Needs
- Note On Possible Stipulation For Third Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes Match