WWE News: Most Wanted Treasures Showcases Roddy Piper’s Original Bagpipes, Top 10 SmackDown Moments, SmackDown LowDown Highlights

June 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Roddy Piper WWE Image Credit: WWE/Peacock

– WWE and A&E released the following clip for tomorrow’s episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, showcasing Rowdy Roddy Piper’s original bagpipes:

– WWE released the following clips from today’s SmackDown LowDown:

– The Top 10 SmackDown Moments video for last night’s show is out:

